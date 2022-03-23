Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

SEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $11.49 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

