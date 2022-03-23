VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.73. VNET Group shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 6,276 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Get VNET Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $994.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.