Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($252.75) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €244.19 ($268.34).

ETR:VOW3 traded up €1.24 ($1.36) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €155.00 ($170.33). 1,234,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €182.29.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

