Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Sells $41,076.95 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,040. The company has a market capitalization of $345.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

