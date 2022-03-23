Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $48.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.09.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. 660,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,172. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.