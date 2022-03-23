Warren Uyen Sells 40,000 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,431.40.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

