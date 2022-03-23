Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. 56,195,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,451,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

