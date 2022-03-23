Wedbush Comments on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FHTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,770,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,866,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

