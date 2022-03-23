Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 95,835 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 81,924 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $668.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.41.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

