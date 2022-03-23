Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $11.44 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

