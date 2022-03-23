Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $687.00 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $484.54 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

