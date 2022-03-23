Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $6 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Shares of XOM opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

