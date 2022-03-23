Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $264.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.86 and a 200 day moving average of $254.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.