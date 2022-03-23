Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 421,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 183,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.