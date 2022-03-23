Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $65.41.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

