Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.30. 291,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

