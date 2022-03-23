Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.98. 37,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

