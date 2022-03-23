White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.23 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83.
White Gold Company Profile (CVE:WGO)
Further Reading
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.