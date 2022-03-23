White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.23 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83.

White Gold Company Profile (CVE:WGO)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering approximately 420,836 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

