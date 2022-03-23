Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,417 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.06 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

