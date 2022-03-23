Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Mitchell I. Quain Acquires 10,000 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 102,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,716. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLMS. Colliers Securities cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.