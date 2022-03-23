Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $166.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.
WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.30.
Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $157.67 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $172.01.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
