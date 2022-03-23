WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.48 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 17,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 103,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EES. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.