WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EESGet Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.48 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 17,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 103,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EES. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.