WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $3.24 Million

WOWswap (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $57,254.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $5.71 or 0.00013585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.11 or 0.07010321 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.19 or 1.00066868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044832 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

