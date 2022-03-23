WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,719. WW International has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $728.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.