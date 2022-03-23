Xion Finance (XGT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $494.00

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $179,210.73 and approximately $494.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.96 or 0.07021459 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,739.92 or 0.99734241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044037 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

