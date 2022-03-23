Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 307,206 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,936,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,155,208 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.