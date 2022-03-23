YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Hits $0.0989 on Top Exchanges

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $128,299.47 and $32,710.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07027857 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.17 or 0.99817126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044427 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,297,271 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

