Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.93 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $3.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 317.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $65.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $98.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.93 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 271,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.88. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

