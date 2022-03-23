Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will post $10.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $11.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $104.46 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FATE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $4,809,068. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,384. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

