Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will post sales of $34.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the lowest is $34.58 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $135.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $139.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

