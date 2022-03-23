Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOCL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.