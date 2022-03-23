Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.60 EPS

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) will post ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.88) and the highest is ($1.17). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($6.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($5.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. State Street Corp raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLMD opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.