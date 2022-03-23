Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will post ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.88) and the highest is ($1.17). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($6.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($5.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. State Street Corp raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLMD opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.