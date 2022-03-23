Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

