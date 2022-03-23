Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to post $4.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $16.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

