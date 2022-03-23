Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 178.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 136.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. 2,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

