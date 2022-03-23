Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of GTLS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.24. The stock had a trading volume of 254,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,684. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 118.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

