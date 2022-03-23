Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,120. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

