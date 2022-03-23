Zacks: Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million

Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.96 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $5.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $65.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 million to $117.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.92 million, with estimates ranging from $63.32 million to $98.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 104,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

