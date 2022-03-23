Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Harmonic also posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 335,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,918. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.17 million, a PE ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,366,000 after acquiring an additional 244,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Harmonic by 4,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 67,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 481,268 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

