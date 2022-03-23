Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 2,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,366. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

