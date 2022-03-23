Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. 27,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

