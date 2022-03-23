Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will report $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $236.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.27. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.