Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Denny’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 1,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,017. The company has a market capitalization of $865.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrĂ©es, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

