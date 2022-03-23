Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Denny’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 1,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,017. The company has a market capitalization of $865.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

