Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.17. Clorox reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,759. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $90,725,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $83,285,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

