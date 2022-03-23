Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59. WEX reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $11.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $11.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.45.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,930. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.48. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18,252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in WEX by 472.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 71,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.