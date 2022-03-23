Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Hold

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 181,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 204,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

