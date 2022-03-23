Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) to Hold

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $$8.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. GREE has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.
GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.
