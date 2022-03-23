Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OVID opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22). On average, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 233,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.