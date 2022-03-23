Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Up 30.1%

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 30.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.41. Approximately 188,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 221,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

The company has a market cap of C$450.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.53.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

