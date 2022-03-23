ZooKeeper Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.28 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $620,807.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.00 or 0.07019891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.32 or 1.00109012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043992 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 121,808,226 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.